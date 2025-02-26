MOSTI launches country’s first Quantum Intelligence Centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The MIMOS Quantum Intelligence Centre is set to serve as a key collaborative platform linking policies with strategies to drive advancements in deep technology, says the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

The ministry, in a statement, said the centre would also function as an advanced research and development (R&D) hub for quantum-related technologies, driving high-impact research and innovation.

According to MOSTI, the first-of-its-kind facility in Malaysia also plays a crucial role in talent development by equipping the Malaysian workforce with specialised skills needed to excel in the quantum era.

“By fostering local expertise and attracting global collaborations, the MIMOS Quantum Intelligence Centre will serve as a catalyst in positioning Malaysia as a key player in the international quantum landscape,” the statement read.

The centre was officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang in conjunction with MIMOS Quantum Day 2025, themed ‘Shaping the Future with Quantum Intelligence,’ yesterday.

MOSTI said the establishment of the centre aligned with the National Science, Technology & Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2021-2030 by MOSTI and complements Malaysia’s efforts to advance in high-tech fields such as quantum technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

MIMOS has also signed a collaboration agreement with South Korea’s SDT Inc. to establish Malaysia’s ‘Quantum Valley,’ namely a dynamic innovation hub.

According to the ministry, the hub will serve as a rapidly growing ecosystem where international companies, startups, and investors can establish and expand their Quantum Supply Chain initiatives.

“This hub will be equipped with world-class infrastructure, fostering cross-border collaborations and attracting high-value foreign investments to accelerate the commercialisation of Malaysia’s quantum technology,” it stated.

Meanwhile, it said the MIMOS Quantum Day 2025 programme served as a key platform for knowledge sharing and industry collaboration, bringing together over 200 participants, including researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, to discuss the latest findings, applications, and challenges in quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum security.

The event featured panel discussions on the status of quantum research and its industrial potential in Malaysia, presentations on South Korea’s advancements in quantum technology, efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, and interactive workshops exploring quantum computing applications.