MOSTI steps up efforts to prepare nation for Industrial Revolution 4.0

LABUAN: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is intensifying efforts to organise Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Carnivals to better prepare the nation for the rapid advancements of Industrial Revolution 4.0, with a focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the carnivals aim to educate school and university students, as well as the public, on the importance of emerging technologies, including robotics, automation, big data, advanced analytics and various digital innovations that push the boundaries of conventional thinking.

“Building on last year’s successful approach, this year’s National Science Week (NSW) is being held in a hybrid format, with monthly activities conducted on virtual platforms.

“In addition, the NSW 2024 Carnival will be held physically in selected states, with today’s STI MADANI Carnival in Labuan marking the seventh event, following similar ones in Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis and Melaka,” he said when officiating the 2024 STI MADANI Carnival and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Tamu Gadang event at UMS Labuan campus here today.

He said one of the main objectives of the 2024 NSW Carnival is to celebrate the diversity of STI activities across states and provide a platform for local STI leaders and practitioners to showcase ideas, technologies, and innovations tailored to meet the needs of their communities.

He added that, at the same time, the NSW online component along with its monthly programmes, will continue through strong collaboration between MOSTI’s departments and agencies, higher education institutions, private sector partners, associations and other relevant stakeholders.

“Among the online programmes planned are webinars, forums, quizzes and exploration challenges, all based on monthly focus areas.

“Each programme under NSW aims to engage a wide range of participants, including school and university students, teachers, industry professionals and the general public,” he added.

Mohammad Yusof said that based on last year’s participation, MOSTI is aiming to achieve over 600,000 total participants this year.

“NSW 2024 will also feature over 50 exciting STI-based activities each month, offering something for all visitors and participants,” he added.