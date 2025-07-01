KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry (MOT) is proposing a special electricity tariff for the public transport sector to ease the financial burden on operators.

Minister Anthony Loke said the current electricity charges for public transport operators are the same as those for businesses, which makes it financially challenging for the sector.

“One of the key issues we are addressing at the ministry is advocating for a special electricity rate for public transport.

“We are looking into a special tariff for operators, both public and private, to encourage the growth of public transport,“ Loke said.

He emphasised that the current charges are costly, and the proposed special tariff could significantly alleviate the operators’ financial strain.

Loke said this in a forum at the CGS International’s 17th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day here today, chaired by CGS International Securities Malaysia independent director Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

He further said that operators such as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), and Prasarana spend 30 to 35 per cent of their operating expenses on electricity, while Keretapi Tanah Melayu’s electricity costs amount to 35 per cent due to the current system.