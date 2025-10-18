Verstappen seeks perfection in Formula One title chase at US GP

RED BULL driver Max Verstappen continues his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Formula One championship while emphasising the need for flawless performances.

McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown confirmed Verstappen remains a genuine title threat despite his current third-place position in the standings.

“Max is very much in the game,” Brown stated during Friday’s press conference at the Circuit of the Americas.

Verstappen secured pole position for Saturday’s United States Grand Prix sprint race while acknowledging his championship challenge requires ideal circumstances.

The Dutch driver recognises that one retirement from either McLaren competitor could dramatically alter the championship landscape.

“There’s always a chance, right? But everything needs to go perfect,” Verstappen told Reuters.

He maintains a race-by-race approach without fixating on championship implications as the season progresses toward its conclusion in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen benefits from clear number one status at Red Bull while lacking teammate support against the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The reigning champion focuses entirely on personal and vehicle improvements rather than external championship pressures.

Verstappen’s championship hopes draw parallels to Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 title victory from a similar third-place position with Ferrari.

The current gap appears more challenging with Verstappen trailing Norris by 41 points and Piastri by 63 points with six rounds remaining.

Red Bull maintains strong motivation through the constructors’ championship battle where they trail Mercedes by 35 points for second position.

Verstappen acknowledges the difficulty in overtaking Mercedes while expressing confidence in Red Bull’s improving vehicle performance.

The team remains determined to secure second place in the constructors’ championship despite fierce competition from Mercedes and Ferrari. – Reuters