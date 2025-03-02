PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has revoked the licence of Al Quds Umrah & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd effective Jan 24, following its alleged involvement in an umrah fraud case that left many victims still awaiting compensation.

Its Tourism Commissioner Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman said the action was in accordance with Section 8 of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

“The ministry takes violations of legal provisions by licensed tourism operators seriously in order to protect the welfare and interests of the Malaysian public,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, MOTAC had suspended the company’s licence from July 9, 2024 to Jan 19, 2025.