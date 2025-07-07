Mother and boyfriend remanded over fatal baby abuse

ALOR GAJAH: A 24-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend have been remanded for seven days by the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court following the suspected fatal abuse of her 15-month-old baby girl.

The incident reportedly occurred at a shop premises in Bandar Satelit, Pulau Sebang.

According to a source, the victim was brought unconscious to Tampin Hospital around 11 pm by her mother and was later confirmed dead.

A preliminary examination revealed bruises on the baby’s abdomen, back, and anus, leading the hospital to file a police report.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the report and stated that both suspects were detained to assist in investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said in a statement today. – Bernama