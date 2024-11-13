Mother and friend jailed three years for locking boy in cat cage

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother and her friend were sentenced to three years in prison by the Sessions Court today for confining a young boy in a cat cage in February.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin imposed the sentence on the 20-year-old fast food worker, who is also the victim’s mother, and 35-year-old housewife Adibah Mohd Zaini after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court ordered the prison sentences to begin immediately, placed them under a five-year good behaviour bond without surety, and required them to complete 240 hours of community service within six months of completing their sentences.

The duo were accused of abusing the three-and-a-half-year-old boy by locking him in a cat cage, which could cause both physical and emotional harm, at an apartment in Taman Danau Desa, Brickfields, at 8.16 pm on Feb 10.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000 in fine, up to 20 years in prison, or both upon conviction.

The victim’s mother was also sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to another charge under the same Act and section, of abusing her son by wrapping him in adhesive tape at the same location at 3.58 pm on Feb 21.

Judge Siti Shakirah ordered both sentences to run concurrently.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, emphasising that as the victim’s mother, she had a duty to protect her child from harm.

“The court should take into account the evidence, especially the photos of the child confined in a cat cage, which is clearly not meant for human use,“ he stated.

The mother, unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, expressing deep regret for her actions. Similarly, Adibah, also without legal representation, requested a reduced sentence on the basis she had to care for her two young children, aged one and eleven.

“I deeply regret my actions. Being in detention has made me realise my mistake, and I promise I will never repeat this,“ said Adibah, tearfully.

On Monday, Bernama reported that the victim’s mother, Adibah, and another accomplice Nor Azlin Fatin Najihah Lokman, 25, were each sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court after pleading guilty to kicking the boy.