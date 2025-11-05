KUALA LUMPUR: The two deputy prime ministers and several cabinet ministers have expressed their heartfelt appreciation for all mothers in conjunction with Mother’s Day today.

In his message, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveyed his deepest gratitude to all the extraordinary women known as mothers, who have devoted their lives to raising their children with love and care.

“I will never forget the person who has done the most for me — my mother, who has been my source of strength since childhood. My tribute also goes to my beloved wife, who is the mother of our children, and the mothers of our grandchildren, all of whom have made great sacrifices for the family. Their prayers are what keep me going in my service to the people and the country.

“Honour our mothers always. Cherish them while they are still with us, and offer heartfelt prayers for those who have passed on. Thank you to all mothers in Malaysia. You are the backbone of the family, the people and our nation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, also via Facebook, said the role of mothers has become increasingly demanding, particularly as they face economic challenges and the rapid pace of technological advancement.

“Mothers may find it difficult to constantly monitor their children’s movements at all times.

“Nevertheless, no matter the challenge, every mother always strives to do her best for her children. The duty and role of a mother is a noble responsibility. Mothers must be able to serve as ‘qudwah’ (role models) for their children,” he said.

He said the government has implemented various support measures for mothers, including the i-Suri special incentive, the Women’s Economic Development Programme (PEKERTI), childcare facilities at workplaces and the National Women’s Policy.

“In conjunction with Mother’s Day, let us remember and honour the sacrifices our mothers have made for a better future. Thank you, Mum. Happy Mother’s Day,” he said.

Mother’s Day is celebrated worldwide on the second Sunday of May each year.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also extended Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers, who have been a source of strength, love and unwavering sacrifice.

“Without you, Mother, we are nothing,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that women, especially mothers, play not only a vital role in the family institution but are also valuable assets in nation-building.

“In the MADANI government, we recognise the contributions of women as leaders, educators, shapers of values and agents of change in society. Without women, without mothers, there would be no resilient society or prosperous nation.

“To all mothers across the country, I pray that you continue to be blessed with health, strength and grace in every step you take. Happy Mother’s Day. Your sacrifices are beyond measure,” he said.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also expressed his gratitude to all mothers, especially his late mother, mother-in-law and beloved wife, for their sacrifices, loving advice and constant prayers.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir also extended Mother’s Day wishes to his mother and his wife, and called on the public to cherish and love their mothers.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek conveyed her Mother’s Day greetings with this year’s theme, ‘A Mother’s Loving Touch’, expressing appreciation to all mothers, including those who nurture the nation’s children— teachers, guardians, single mothers, grandmothers, and women who are pillars of love in society.

“A mother’s touch is love that flows from a pure heart, raising children unconditionally and loving them without limits. May every mother continue to be blessed with health, happiness and divine favour,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also expressed his appreciation to all mothers, acknowledging them as the backbone of the family, the shapers of future generations and an invaluable source of inspiration.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing women who embody love and sacrifice,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali also wished everyone a meaningful Mother’s Day, describing mothers as irreplaceable.

“On this meaningful day, let us express our deepest gratitude to all mothers who have poured their hearts and souls into raising their children with love and devotion. Thank you, Mum. You are the queen of my heart,” he said.