Mother seeks justice for daughter killed in tragic accident

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A grieving mother is demanding justice after her daughter was tragically killed when a container fell from a trailer truck, crushing her car on Jalan Bukit Tengah last Wednesday.

Lim Sheau Ling, 42, is calling for legal action against the truck driver and the company involved. Her daughter, Lee Zi Rou, 21, the second of four siblings, was known for her kindness and dedication, often taking on part-time jobs to help support her family.

“My daughter is gone, but I want justice for her. I don’t want anyone else to feel the pain we’re going through,“ Lim said, tearfully recounting the heartbreaking loss.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong visited the family to offer condolences and confirmed that they will receive assistance from the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO).

The tragic accident occurred at 9.30 am when Lee, driving a Perodua Bezza, was trapped in her car after the container fell onto it. In her final phone call, Lee managed to reach her mother, saying, “Mummy, it hurts so much, please help me.”

Lim rushed to the scene, but by the time she arrived, Lee had passed away. “I can still hear her voice in my head,“ Lim said, devastated by her loss.

Lee’s aunt, who is close to the family, expressed how the loss has deeply affected them all. “She was a good person, and her death has left a huge void,” she said.

Sim confirmed that Lee, a clerk at Lo Best Smart Solution, had been a contributor to PERKESO since Oct 2022.

As a result, her family is entitled to financial assistance, including a one-time RM3,000 funeral benefit and RM913.50 monthly payments under the Dependents’ Benefit.

“This support is meant to ease their burden,“ Sim said, adding that the family will also receive counseling and free legal services to assist them during this difficult time.

Lee will be cremated at the Berapit Crematorium tomorrow. The family hopes that her story will lead to positive change.

“We just want justice for her,” Lim said.