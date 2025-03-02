Motorcyclist fractures shoulder in collision with APM vehicle

SHAH ALAM: A motorcyclist fractured his left shoulder after colliding with a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) vehicle responding to an emergency call at a traffic light intersection in Meru, Klang, yesterday.

Klang Utara deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rahimi Zainol said the incident occurred at 8.38 pm when the APM vehicle was heading towards Shah Alam for a rescue operation and had its beacon lights and warning sirens activated.

“Upon reaching the traffic lights, a motorcycle ridden by a local man crashed into the rear left side of the four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was on his way home to his family in Meru,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the 25-year-old motorcyclist received treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a dashcam recording went viral, showing the APM vehicle, marked with its logo, crossing the intersection while the traffic light was red before being hit by the motorcycle.