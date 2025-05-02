GAZA CITY: A senior Hamas official slammed Donald Trump's remarks on Tuesday as a “recipe for creating chaos“ in the Middle East after the US president claimed that Palestinians were not leaving Gaza because “they have no alternative”.

“We consider it a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region. Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass,“ said Sami Abu Zuhri in a statement.

“What is required is an end to the occupation and aggression against our people, not their expulsion from their land.”

Fellow senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq also criticised Trump for his latest comments.

“Our people in Gaza have thwarted displacement and deportation plans under bombardment for more than 15 months,“ Rishq said in a separate statement.

“They are rooted in their land and will not accept any schemes aimed at uprooting them from their homeland.”