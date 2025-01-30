Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision in Kuala Krai

KOTA BHARU: A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car at KM59 of the Kota Bharu-Gua Musang Road, near Kampung Keroh, Kuala Krai, today.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a Proton Saga from Machang heading to Kuala Krai collided with the victim’s motorcycle, which was heading in the opposite direction.

He said the car had attempted to overtake another vehicle in front of it but ended up crashing into the oncoming motorcycle.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the Forensic Unit of the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He added that an initial urine test on the car driver tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mazlan said the accident was believed to have been caused by the car driver’s negligence by overtaking another vehicle and entering the opposite lane, leading to the fatal collision.