Move to ‘reshape’ perception of PN Malay-Muslim agenda

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is banking on its “loose coalition” with 11 other Opposition parties to shake off its image of being a Malay-Bumiputera-centric bloc, with leaders insisting it can now offer a broader deal to all Malaysians.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the initiative was a step towards reshaping perceptions that PN was too narrowly focused on the Malay-Muslim agenda.

“Our aim is to present offers to the entire population.

“But the political reality is that until now, we are seen as a party that’s too focused on the Malay-Muslim-Bumiputera agenda.

“That is our core agenda, yes, but it does not mean we neglect other matters.

“So, with this coalition, I think we now have the opportunity to present a strong, comprehensive offer to all citizens,” the Tasek Gelugor MP told theSun in an interview recently.

The coalition, announced last week, saw PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party, joining forces with Muda, Parti Pejuang Tanahair, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia, Berjasa, Malaysian Advancement Party, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party and the yet-to-be-registered Urimai.

PN chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the move would give the opposition an opportunity to prove its struggle is inclusive and not limited to one community.

Wan Saiful said the collaboration was crucial to broadening PN’s appeal, although he admitted it would not be without challenges, particularly in managing scepticism among Malay voters.

“We have to recognise the reality of those divisions. But in the discussions we’ve had, it is our responsibility to draw them as close as possible to our perspective.

“From there, we can find common ground that we can fight for together,” he said.

He stressed that the collaboration remained at the discussion stage and did not involve seat allocations.

“The important thing is that they want their voices to be heard and Perikatan Nasional is opening the door to that,” he added.

Wan Saiful said sustained engagement could help PN craft an agenda appealing to a wider demographic without alienating its core supporters.

On state politics, he said PN’s ambition to govern Selangor was not new, and efforts to strengthen its foothold there were ongoing.

He pointed to the entry of former Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Khir Toyo and former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Noh Omar into Bersatu as a boost to PN’s prospects.

“Along with existing leaders like Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, we’re building strong momentum.

“We believe we’re on the right track to take over leadership in Selangor,” he said.

He added that states such as Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sabah also held promise for PN, particularly amid growing dissatisfaction with some state administrations.

Meanwhile, DAP Jelutong MP RSN Rayer dismissed the new coalition as a futile exercise that posed no threat to the stability of the government.

“They (PN) were previously given the opportunity to form a government with us, but they refused. So how can they talk about unity now, when we’ve seen Tan Sri Muhyiddin had clashed with (former Penang deputy chief minister II) Dr P. Ramasamy, who now leads Urimai, in the past?

“PAS has also had disputes with Ramasamy and (Malaysian Advancement Party president)

P. Waytha Moorthy, even accusing them of being anti-Islam. So it is clear that their only goal is to bring down the government and the people can see this for themselves,” he said.