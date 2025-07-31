MP13: RM51bil allocation underscores security as pillar of stability: Saifuddin

PETALING JAYA: The RM51 billion allocation for the security sector under the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) reflects the government’s recognition of security as a key pillar of national stability and progress, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a Facebook post today, he lauded the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) as a comprehensive and people-focused blueprint that balances economic growth with social justice, integrity and inclusivity.

“The theme, ‘Redefining Development,’ reflects the Madani government’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind while strengthening national security and safeguarding the welfare of frontline personnel.

“The RM51 billion allocation for the security sector shows the government recognises security as a pillar of stability and progress,” he said, welcoming initiatives such as modernising the immigration system through the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) and adopting advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (Ai).

Saifuddin also commended the government’s focus on the welfare of security personnel, citing the completion of 1,368 new police quarters and 3,088 military quarters, the construction of another 8,501 units, and the rehabilitation of 69,141 existing quarters.

He stressed that improving infrastructure, facilities and living conditions is crucial to supporting the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and other frontline agencies.

“The ministry will fully support the implementation of MP13 to strengthen domestic security, uphold the rule of law, and ensure a peaceful life for all Malaysians,” he added.