MPFN agrees to develop Malaysian marine spatial planning - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to develop a Malaysian marine spatial planning to drive the Blue Economy and enhance national marine governance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the 46th meeting of the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN), said the initiative would increase the potential of the country’s marine resources.

“The government is confident that creating this clear policy will optimise the potential of our marine resources as an economic asset for the nation while boosting investor confidence in Malaysia’s investment prospects,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar said the meeting also agreed to further strengthen the development of disabled-friendly infrastructure in every building and public space, in line with the MADANI principles that emphasise inclusivity to ensure no group is left behind in the nation’s development.

He said the meeting served as an important platform for discussions between the federal and state governments to review issues related to urban, rural and land-use planning for the common good.