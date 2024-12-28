KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) enforcement officers will conduct surprise inspections on oil palm buyers starting in early 2025 to ensure the accuracy of weighing scales to protect the interests of smallholders.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said this is also in line with efforts to address issues related to complaints from smallholders regarding the manipulation of weighing scales.

He said each weighing scale must be transparent and accompanied by a complete receipt with actual information on the total weight, tonnage, and oil extraction rate (OER), as determined by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK).

“Starting in 2025, I have told MPOB that we will require oil palm buyers or dealers to correct their scales. There should be no more complaints from smallholders that the scales are inaccurate.

“I have received a lot of feedback from smallholders complaining about the (palm fruit) weighing issue. The licences issued to dealers are to facilitate the industry and must be complied with. If the procedure is not complied with, their licences will not be renewed,“ he said.

He said this to the media after officiating the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia (Perdasama) here today.

Commenting further, Johari said that in line with the new regulations, dealers who buy palm oil must ensure that the weighing equipment used is accurate, thus avoiding the risk of fraudulent activities.

“You have to provide (the receipt) to the smallholders to keep. I have received a lot of feedback from them complaining that dealers do not weigh, weigh inaccurately and so on,“ he said.

Regarding the performance of Malaysia’s palm oil commodity, Johari urged the focus on sustainability while improving production yield.

As the second-largest exporter of palm oil, he said Malaysia needs to strive to remain competitive by increasing production.

“Whether it is palm oil, rubber, soybean, sunflower, wheat, or cocoa, (they are) governed by supply and demand dynamics.

“When supply exceeds demand, prices will fall, and demand exceeding supply (will cause) prices to rise,“ he said.

Responding to the impact of the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump 2.0’s policies or position on the palm oil sector, he said the ministry would first examine the official action plan the US leader would implement after his inauguration next month.