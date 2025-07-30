MPs demand school safety reforms after Zara Qairina’s tragic death

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of 13-year-old boarding school student Zara Qairina Mahathir has sparked urgent calls for school safety reforms in Parliament.

MPs debated the need for stricter anti-bullying policies and transparent investigations during discussions on the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) described the incident as heartbreaking, stressing the need for immediate action.

“How many more of our children must lose hope after being bullied before action is taken? I plead not just as a member of parliament but as a father, as a citizen, that school bullying be addressed with proactive measures,” he said.

He proposed establishing a dedicated anti-bullying unit in every District Education Office (PPD) to conduct regular school inspections and collaborate with parents, teachers, and law enforcement.

Transparency in the investigation was another key concern.

Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) emphasized, “Only through a transparent investigation can we restore public confidence in our education system.

The family of the deceased deserves the truth, justice for their loss, and reform of the education system.”

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) questioned whether negligence or criminal factors contributed to the tragedy.

“If the incident was indeed an accident, what were the contributing factors? (Was it) the environment, hostel safety, or the emotional and mental state of the victim?” he asked.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious near her hostel on July 16 and later passed away at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital.

The case has intensified scrutiny on student welfare and institutional accountability in Malaysian schools. - Bernama