MPs voice concerns over Trump’s foreign and trade policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the ‘hardline’ international relations and economic policies introduced by the United States under President Donald Trump’s second administration became the focus of debate in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Most Members of Parliament participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address expressed concerns over his actions, which they feared could trigger a global trade war. They also criticised Trump’s proposal to take over the Gaza Strip.

Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Anak Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman) said Malaysia should leverage its role as ASEAN Chair to strengthen political unity and coordinate the bloc’s economic policies in response to Trump’s policies.

“The universal tariff policy and trade restrictions imposed on China, Mexico and Canada not only disrupt global supply chain stability but also directly impact ASEAN nations.

“Malaysia, as an export-dependent economy, cannot remain a mere observer. We must push ASEAN to act as a more integrated bloc to safeguard regional economic stability and avoid becoming victims of a trade war that benefits no one,” she said during the debate.

Doris Sophia added that the region must continue to uphold free trade and reject protectionist policies that threaten ASEAN’s economy.

At the same time, she stressed that Malaysia must not be overly reliant on the US and should strengthen ties with other global players such as the European Union (EU), China and BRICS nations to ensure economic stability.

Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi suggested that Malaysia explore new opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and technology, in light of these global policy shifts.

“Overall, Trump’s policies towards China, the EU and other nations should be viewed from a dual perspective - while there are challenges, there are also new opportunities ... therefore, we must capitalise on these global policy changes,” he said.

He added that while the country should formulate plans to counter the negative impacts of Trump’s policies, Malaysia must also continue attracting foreign investments and expanding its export potential.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) said Perikatan Nasional (PN) is calling for a special Dewan Rakyat session under Standing Order 18(1) to discuss the Palestine issue, following Trump’s surprise announcement regarding the Gaza Strip.

He described Trump’s move, along with his proposal to permanently relocate Palestinians outside their territory, as a declaration of war against Muslims and all advocates of humanity.

Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) urged the government to take precautionary measures to ensure the supply chains of medicines and vaccines are not disrupted following the US decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO), noting that the US had been a major financial contributor to the WHO.

She said the government must recognise the risks posed by “domino capitalism”, where decisions are driven purely by profit motives without regard for their impact on other nations.

The House will sit again tomorrow.