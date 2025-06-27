MRSM bullying case leads to student expulsions, MARA takes firm action

PASIR MAS: The recent bullying incident at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Besut has prompted stern action from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), with six students suspended and expelled following an investigation.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki emphasised that such behaviour will not be tolerated, calling it a lesson for all MRSM students nationwide.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the UMNO Division delegates’ meeting in Rantau Panjang, Asyraf Wajdi confirmed the disciplinary committee’s findings.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that I will not compromise on any form of bullying. The actions taken reflect our zero-tolerance policy,“ he said.

The case involved a Form Two student who suffered injuries to his abdomen, ribs, and back after being assaulted by seniors in the Putera dormitory.

Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad confirmed a report was lodged on Tuesday night.

Asyraf Wajdi stressed that MARA’s disciplinary procedures were strictly followed. “Once the investigation confirmed their involvement, suspension was immediate.

There is no justification for physical bullying,“ he added.

He noted that while bullying cases at MRSM have significantly decreased, this incident was deeply disappointing.

MARA has since intensified anti-bullying initiatives, including awareness campaigns and counselling sessions. “Our goal is zero bullying in MRSM,“ he said.

The chairman also stated that no appeals would be entertained, reinforcing MARA’s firm stance.

“Physical bullying is serious, and we will not bend our principles,“ he concluded.