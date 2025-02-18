KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing abuse of power and money laundering charges, will commence on Sept 17 at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Azura Alwi set the trial dates for Sept 17–19, Oct 6–8, Nov 26–27 this year, and Jan 13–15 next year. Additionally, case management has been scheduled for May 14 this year.

During today’s proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed the court that the prosecution intends to call 30 witnesses during the trial. Among them is the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin’s counsel, Chetan Jethwani, requested that the prosecution provide the defence with key witness statements before the trial begins.

“It’s unfair to give us the witness statements on short notice. At least give it to us four weeks before they take the stand,“ he said.

Wan Shaharuddin agreed to provide the formal witness statements two weeks before the trial, and the key witness statements three weeks in advance.

Meanwhile, the court allowed Muhyiddin’s application for the temporary release of his international passport from today until March 3 to attend a conference in Belgium.

Muhyiddin, 77, in his capacity as the then-prime minister, and Bersatu president, faces four charges of abusing his position to solicit RM232.5 million in bribes related to the Jana Wibawa project from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff, for the benefit of his party.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Office, Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

He faces two additional charges of receiving RM195 million in illegal proceeds from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, that were allegedly deposited into Bersatu’s account at CIMB Bank Menara KL, Jalan Stesen Sentral, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and from Feb 8 to July 8, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and a possible fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the illegal proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher upon conviction.

He also faces another charge of receiving RM5 million in illegal proceeds from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which was allegedly deposited into Bersatu’s account at AmBank Amcorp Mall, Petaling Jaya, on Jan 7, 2022, under the same Act.