KUALA LUMPUR: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu was today conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Islamic Leadership and MADANI Development by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in recognition of his contributions to leadership and nation-building.

The honorary degree was presented by Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the university’s Constitutional Head, at a special convocation held at the Gombak campus.

In his acceptance speech, Muizzu expressed gratitude for the honour and highlighted the importance of leadership rooted in justice, innovation and human capital development in elevating Islamic nations globally.

“This honorary doctorate is a symbol of the enduring bonds between our nations, and a reminder that leadership must always be rooted in justice, compassion and the collective empowerment of our people.

“The role of academic diplomacy between our nations is important. It is not only strengthening bilateral relations, but beyond that, we shared aspirations for inclusive development within the Muslim world,” he said.

Muizzu also delivered a keynote address titled “The Intellectual Renaissance: Unveiling the Scientific and Modern Developments of Islamic Civilisation,” underscoring the role of intellectual empowerment and scientific advancement in contemporary Islamic civilisation.

Also present at the ceremony were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, IIUM President Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, IIUM Rector Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar, and High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Malaysia Dr Mariyam Shabeena Ahmed.

Earlier, in her royal address, Tunku Azizah said as part of IIUM’s vision to preserve Islamic heritage, the university aspired to send its students to study in the Maldives for greater depth, as well to enhance academic collaboration between the two countries.

She noted that IIUM, established in 1983 with the Republic of Maldives as one of its founding co-sponsors, has produced many Maldivian graduates who have gone on to serve the nation with excellence.

“Through comprehensive research, we aim to preserve this treasured heritage for future generations and strengthen academic and cultural exchanges between IIUM and the Maldives.

“We take great pride in the achievements of our Maldivian alumni, many of whom serve as ministers, corporate leaders, academicians, legal professionals and members of the judiciary,” Tunku Azizah said.

Muizzu arrived on Sunday for a four-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This is his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office as the Maldives President in November 2023.

On Monday, Muizzu and Anwar witnessed the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two Exchange of Notes (EoNs) covering various sectors, including tourism, health, and sports, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

Malaysia’s total trade with the Maldives rose by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (USD189 million) in 2024, up from RM827.3 million (USD180.9 million) in 2023, making the Maldives Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among South Asian countries.