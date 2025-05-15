Multiple-vehicle collision after trailer loses control

SHAH ALAM: A trailer is believed to have lost control, causing a collision involving five other vehicles at KM32.5 of the Klang-Banting road, in front of a bank in Banting, yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Mohd Radzi said in a statement today that all victims aged between 20 and 50 were unhurt.

He said in the 12.15 pm incident, a trailer travelling from Dengkil to Sungai Buaya is believed to have crashed into another trailer, causing it to hit other vehicles that were making way for a Proton Gen2 car to park by the roadside.

“Other vehicles hit were a Proton X90, Proton Persona, Proton Gen2, and a Toyota Alphard,” he said, adding that the trailer driver, in his 40s, holds a valid driver’s licence and tested negative for drugs.

The case is classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

He urged the public with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mazrol Mohd Din, at 011-18539115 or 03-31872222 to assist in the investigation.