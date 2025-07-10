MWA welcomes SPAN’s clarification on water tariff adjustments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Water Association (MWA) has expressed support for the National Water Services Commission’s (SPAN) clarification on tariff adjustment applications submitted by 10 state water operators.

MWA president Mohamad Hairi Basri emphasised the need for sustainable infrastructure upgrades amid rising operational costs and climate pressures.

Hairi highlighted challenges such as ageing water systems, increasing demand from sectors like data centres, and the urgency to reduce non-revenue water losses.

“Significant investment in human capital is equally crucial to balance infrastructure development and technological advancements in the water sector,“ he said.

Ten states, including Penang, Selangor, and Johor, have applied for tariff reviews, though SPAN has yet to finalise any decisions.

Hairi stressed that climate change further complicates water security, with erratic weather and floods affecting raw water supply.

“Proactive planning and resilient infrastructure investments are vita for long-term sustainability,“ he added.

MWA endorsed SPAN’s balanced approach, ensuring affordability while enabling operators to maintain service standards.

The association pledged to collaborate with regulators and governments to build a climate-ready water sector. – Bernama