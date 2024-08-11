Myanmar man killed in house fire in Muar

MUAR: A Myanmar man was found dead, believed to have been trapped in a house fire in Bukit Bakri here, last night.

The Operations Commander at the Muar Fire and Rescue Station, Senior Fire Officer II Baharuddin Ab Rahman identified the victim as Hein Htet, 26,

He said the station received a distress call regarding the fire at 8.28 pm before a Fire Rescue Team (PKO) of 17 firefighters in two Fire Rescue Tenders (FRT), an Emergency Medical Service (EMRS) and a water tanker rushed to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, the team found a semi-permanent house on fire with about 90 per cent of the structure razed. They managed to fully control the fire at about 8.50 pm and the extinguishing operation ended at 10.57 pm.

“Investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire,“ he said in a statement today.