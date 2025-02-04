Myanmar quake: SMART rescues man trapped for over 72 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) successfully rescued a survivor who had been trapped under rubble for 72 hours in Sagaing, Myanmar, this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the male victim, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered at Worksite K10, a residential area on Sagaing-Ta Da U Road, with the help of SMART’s specialised equipment at 2 pm today.

“The victim was successfully pulled out at 2.27 pm through close collaboration with local fire department personnel and was then rushed to the hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

“This is truly a miraculous outcome, considering the victim had been trapped for more than 72 hours,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, in a post on Facebook today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid said that the SMART team had also retrieved six bodies from the rubble and conveyed the Malaysian government’s condolences to the affected families, offering them strength during this tragic time.

“I would also like to extend my highest appreciation to the SMART personnel, who sacrificed their time with their families during Aidilfitri to carry out this humanitarian mission.

“We deeply value their sacrifices, which reflect Malaysia’s dedication to assisting the international community in times of crisis,” he said.

He further said that the government would continue to closely monitor the situation, with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and other relevant agencies ensuring prompt and effective aid delivery.

“Malaysia remains resolute in its commitment to assist neighbouring countries in need. This humanitarian mission underscores ASEAN solidarity and Malaysia’s commitment to universal humanitarian values,” he said.

Last Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw being among the worst-affected areas. The tremors also impacted neighbouring Thailand.

On Sunday, two Royal Malaysian Air Force A400M aircraft carrying SMART personnel landed at Naypyidaw International Airport. The team then travelled 270 kilometres overland to Sagaing to begin their SAR operations.