KUANTAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, have extended Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Their Majesties also expressed hope that the sacrificial rites or ‘Ibadah Korban’ would be carried out well, and be blessed and accepted by Allah.

“Let this spirit of sacrifice continue to unite the people in harmony, compassion, and universal human values,” Their Majesties said in a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah also prayed for the safety and well-being of Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land and for their pilgrimage to be accepted as ‘haj mabrur’.