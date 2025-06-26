MyKad and expanded SARA list enhance purchasing power in Malaysia

MELAKA: The integration of MyKad and an expanded list of approved items under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme has significantly improved accessibility and purchasing power for beneficiaries since April. The system streamlines transactions, eliminating the need for additional verification during payments.

Housewife Natasha Irma Ishak, 30, who supplements her income by selling doughnuts from home, praised the convenience of MyKad. “The system is efficient and hassle-free. I no longer worry about forgetting my phone or running out of mobile data while shopping,“ she told Bernama. However, she hopes for wider adoption, particularly in rural areas, to ensure more beneficiaries can access the aid.

Cleaner M. Saraswathy, 40, also commended the system, noting smooth transactions at supermarkets and grocery stores. She suggested broadening the list of eligible items to include more household and personal care products. “The aid helps me manage monthly expenses, especially before payday. I also appreciate that unused balances roll over,“ she said.

SARA provides additional support to Rahmah Cash Aid recipients classified as poor or hardcore poor under the eKasih system. The initiative aligns with the government’s MADANI Economy framework, aimed at uplifting vulnerable groups.

Under the current administration, annual SARA assistance has risen to RM2,100 per eligible household, up from RM1,200 last year. Since April 1, monthly aid has increased to RM200, benefiting 5.4 million recipients.