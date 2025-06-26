MyIX expects internet traffic in Malaysia to keep rising

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) expects internet traffic to continue its strong upward trajectory throughout 2025 and beyond, fuelled by rising demand for real-time applications, AI-powered services and high-definition content.

Its chairman Chiew Kok Hin said that Malaysia’s digital economy is becoming increasingly reliant on fast, secure and low-latency connectivity as more consumers and businesses embrace digital lifestyles.

This trend has also attracted growing interest from international networks, regional content providers and enterprises aiming to localise their traffic, giving rise to the need for sustained infrastructure investments to future-proof the nation’s internet ecosystem.

“The traffic growth is now structural and no longer cyclical,” he told SunBiz.

“From streaming and cloud to AI workloads and e-commerce, the expectation for high-performance connectivity is only increasing. That’s why we’re investing ahead of demand.”

This forward-looking approach builds on MyIX’s recent efforts to upgrade national infrastructure, reinforce cybersecurity and nurture future digital talent.

The exchange, which recorded a 17% year-on-year traffic increase in 2024 to a peak of 2.6 terabits per second (Tbps), has embarked on deploying a geographically redundant architecture to ensure resilience, while also strengthening cybersecurity compliance and expanding skills training.

MyIX is also enhancing its IPv6 readiness, exploring active-active peering models, and onboarding new international peers, including those from Indonesia and Singapore.

“These efforts position Malaysia as a strategic regional gateway for digital traffic across Southeast Asia,” Chiew said.

“At MyIX, our mission is to deliver secure, resilient and inclusive internet exchange infrastructure that supports Malaysia’s digital transformation,” he added.

“The continued growth we are seeing reflects Malaysia’s potential to lead ASEAN in digital connectivity.”

Established in 2006 under the guidance of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), MyIX continues to serve as the nation’s only neutral internet exchange platform, bridging networks and empowering Malaysia’s digital communities.