MyLesen B2 licence not a free pass to become king of the road

SIBU: Participants of the MyLesen Class B2 Driving Licence Assistance programme have been cautioned that possessing the licence is not a free pass to become ‘king of the road’ or engage in illegal street racing.

Sarawak Road Transport Department deputy director Nor Azlan Ibrahim said participants should take full advantage of the programme to become disciplined, ethical and safety-conscious motorcyclists.

He reminded every young person getting their licence that this does not mean they can ride recklessly.

Nor Azlan described the licence as a symbol of confidence entrusted by the nation and recognition to be on the road legally.

He stressed that the licence is not a ticket to become king of the road.

The licence is also not a green light for illegal racing and not an excuse to ride illegally modified motorcycles or not have road tax.

Authorities do not want those given this opportunity to end up ruining their lives.

Nor Azlan cautioned that the licence should not be abused for dangerous activities which provide momentary excitement at the risk of grave outcomes.

These risks include serious injury, loss of life or legal repercussions.

He reinforced this by citing RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli’s firm stance that MyLesen Class B2 holders involved in illegal racing will have their licences revoked.

Nor Azlan stated that engines can be modified but the law cannot be bent.

He added that riders can rev the throttle but speed limits must be respected.

Roads are not racing circuits but paths to sustain life and not places to end it.

He advised participants to use their licences responsibly to conduct their daily activities and those of their families.

The programme drew 1,114 participants from the B40 group in the Nangka state constituency.

The event was officiated by the Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi.

He was representing Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development. – Bernama