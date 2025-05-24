MyMahir AI Council launched to future-proof workforce

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to future-proof the nation’s workforce, Malaysia officially launched the MyMahir National AI Council for Industry (MyMahir-NAICI) yesterday.

The council is spearheaded by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) under the Human Resources Ministry and the National AI Office through MyDIGITAL Corporation under the Digital Ministry.

It aims to coordinate AI talent development and accelerate industry adoption.

The launch included the inaugural council meeting and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between TalentCorp and MyDIGITAL, witnessed by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“The question is not whether AI will replace jobs, but whether we will empower Malaysians to evolve with it,” Sim said.

“Through MyMahir-NAICI, we’re building a whole-of-nation strategy—aligning skills with strategy, technology with talent, and policy with purpose.”

Gobind highlighted the need to link innovation with real-world application.

“The National AI Office drives demand and deployment, TalentCorp shapes the talent supply, and MyMahir-NAICI closes the loop by informing policy and practice.”

The council will operate over a three-year period, focusing on four strategic pillars: AI talent development, industry integration, policy and funding alignment and stakeholder governance.

TalentCorp will act as secretariat, while the National AI Office ensures alignment with the national AI roadmap.

Supporting tools include the MyMahir Impact Study, the MyMahir.my platform, the GIAT Action Plan, which promotes coordination across government, industry, academia and training providers, and a comprehensive AI Talent Framework.

The AI Readiness Index, embedded in MyMahir.my, will help companies assess their preparedness and guide transformation strategies.

According to the impact study, 620,000 jobs or 18% of Malaysia’s formal sector, are expected to be significantly impacted by AI within the next three to five years.

In response, 60 new roles have been identified across the AI, digital, green and deep tech sectors.

The initiative will be monitored by the newly established AI Implementation Monitoring Unit and supports national agendas including the Madani Economy, New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.