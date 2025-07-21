MyVISA 2.0 launches August 1 with AI-powered visa processing

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) will roll out MyVISA 2.0 on August 1, a fully digital visa platform designed to streamline applications for foreign nationals.

The upgraded system, announced during the 103rd Immigration Day celebration, integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah launched the platform, which replaces the original MyVISA system introduced in December 2021.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban highlighted the benefits, stating, “MyVISA 2.0 applies AI in the visa application process, eliminating the need for applicants to visit the office in person.”

The new system incorporates optical character recognition (OCR), real-time notifications, and smart automation to reduce processing times.

A dedicated mobile app will allow users to complete the entire process digitally, including passport scanning, document uploads, virtual interviews, and eVisa approvals with QR codes.

JIM emphasized the platform’s security and accessibility, noting, “The upgraded platform offers a faster, more secure, and efficient visa application process, in line with the public’s expectations.”

Applicants will no longer need to visit Malaysian missions abroad, as all steps can be completed online. – Bernama