N. Sembilan offers Federal Government instalment option for Gemas Camp land premium

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is prepared to offer the Federal Government the option to settle the land premium payment for the Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, through instalments.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government was addressing an issue with the Ministry of Defence regarding the RM2.16 billion premium for 6,653 hectares of land for the Joint Combat Force Training Centre at the camp since 2014.

He explained that following discussions in June 2022, both parties agreed to exclude the 2,737.55-hectare Military Firing Ground J area, used before Independence, reducing the premium payable by the Federal Government to RM1.27 billion.

“We understand the Federal Government’s financial constraints in resolving this matter. However, we do not want this issue to persist. Thus, the state government is willing to offer the option of instalment payments for this premium.

“This approach not only eases the Federal Government’s financial commitments over a certain period but also ensures both parties can continue focusing on other strategic projects for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He said this while speaking at an engagement session on Negeri Sembilan’s 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), attended by Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, state executive council members, and department heads at a hotel here today.

Aminuddin added that close cooperation between the state and Federal Governments ensured effective land use while maximising benefits for the people, aligned with national strategic interests and defence security needs.

Meanwhile, the Port Dickson MP also expressed hope that the government would approve the MADANI Highway (Seremban-Jempol) project to address worsening congestion in the area, including along the Seremban-Kuala Pilah route.

“Last year, the Ministry of Works (KKR) conducted a study on alternative routes for the Seremban-Kuala Pilah route (FT051), focusing on Kuala Pilah and surrounding areas, including Seremban and Jempol. The study began in July 2022 and was completed in July 2023.

“Following this, KKR submitted an application for the proposed Kuala Pilah Bypass (Tanjung Ipoh to Kampung Gentam Tengah, Kuala Pilah) physical project under Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12). However, the implementation of the proposed Seremban-Kuala Pilah Alternative Route project has yet to be finalised,” he said.

Previously, the Seremban-Jempol Highway was included in the 2030 Jempol District Local Plan Draft, which would improve the quality of life by enhancing facilities and significantly reducing travel time.