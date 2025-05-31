PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan government is ready to welcome the arrival of delegates who will be attending several meetings in conjunction with Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, which is scheduled to be held at a hotel here on Sept 9-10.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan said their preparations included aspects such as cleanliness, beautification, landscaping and programme content that will highlight the unique culture and traditions of Negeri Sembilan, particularly the state’s unique adat perpatih.

“Our preparations are almost complete, just a few areas that need further improvement to ensure everything is in perfect order for us to welcome the arrival of the delegates.

“This welcome reception will also be a platform to promote the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 by showcasing the state’s cultural uniqueness, scenic views, traditional local cuisine, warm hospitality and tourist attractions,” she told reporters after officiating the launch of the Port Dickson Festival 2025 here yesterday.

Several ASEAN-related meetings and programmes are scheduled to be held in Negeri Sembilan on Sept 9-10, including the Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) for ASEAN Plus Three (APT) and the East Asia Summit (EAS), in addition to the 15th ASEAN Maritime Forum and 13th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum.

Malaysia officially took over the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, with the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. Malaysia has previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Tan said that 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the four-day Port Dickson Festival, which began Thursday, involving 60 traders, including influencers.