NADMA urged to review aid conditions for flood victims - Kapit MP

KAPIT: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has been urged to review the qualification conditions for receiving aid, especially the RM1,000 cash aid that currently is given to those who evacuate to relief centres.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the suggestion was based on feedback he received from flood victims in Gawan and Juin Houses, Tatai Sempaong, Baleh during his visit as Kapit MP.

“If they are ineligible for the RM1,000 aid, RM500 would already be very helpful in reducing their burden,” he posted on Facebook today, adding that the lack of transport and concerns about leaving their belongings behind were the main reasons flood victims in Kapit did not evacuate to relief centres during last month’s floods.

Besides cash aid, flood evacuees also received food aid from the authorities.

Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also state disaster management committee chairman was reported to have said that the state government remained committed to helping flood victims who did not evacuate to relief centres.

He said that the committee would need to wait for confirmation from the district office and identify the reasons the victims provided before channelling any aid.

“If their reasons are reasonable, we will channel aid,” he added.