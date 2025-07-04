Head of a govt dept branch in Kelantan detained by MACC

KOTA BHARU: The head of a government department branch in Kelantan has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of abusing power by recommending a facility refurbishment project in Gua Musang worth about RM100,000.

According to sources, the 43-year-old man was arrested at around 6pm today at his office by a team of MACC officers.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC Director, Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and the suspect is expected to be brought for remand application at the Gua Musang Court tomorrow morning.