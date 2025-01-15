PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s corruption trial involving RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) told the High Court today that the former prime minister had spent millions of ringgit from the fund to enhance his image for personal gain.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar claimed that Najib used the services of a communications strategy company to boost his image, using money allegedly sourced from unlawful activities, which was deposited into his personal bank account.

Kamal Baharin referred to three cheques, namely RM2 million to media company ORB Solutions Sdn Bhd, RM303,000 to speechwriting firm Semarak Konsortium Satu Sdn Bhd and RM246,000 issued to Lim Soon Peng to manage the ‘Ah Jib Gor’ Facebook page in Chinese.

However, Najib disagreed with Kamal Baharin’s suggestion, asserting that the money transferred from Tanore Finance Corporation into his personal account was a donation from the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

The former prime minister said that he used ORB Solutions’ services as an additional platform, as mainstream media could not effectively convey the government’s message to all segments of society, while Semarak Konsortium’s role was to write speeches in English for international forums.

Kamal Baharin: For these tasks, Datuk Seri could have had people at the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) handle them.

Najib: Their English proficiency was insufficient.

Kamal Baharin: Is Datuk Seri suggesting that the public servants are not well versed in English?

Najib: It was difficult to find at that time.

However, when questioned why he used money from his personal account instead of government funds, Najib replied that he did not want to burden the government.

Najib also denied that the RM246,000 payment to manage the ‘Ah Jib Gor’ Facebook page was intended to boost his personal image, stating it was part of his official duties as prime minister to convey government policies to the public.

Kamal Baharin: If the tasks were related to Datuk Seri’s official capacity as Prime Minster, the communications unit of the PMO could have handled them.

Najib: Yes, but this matter involves social media, which is outside the scope of the government.

Kamal Baharin: PMO could still handle it.

Najib: We required multiple platforms.

Kamal Baharin: I am stating this in Datuk Seri’s personal capacity

Najib: It is my official duty as Prime Minister to communicate with the people.

Najib also disagreed with the suggestion that the money given to the two companies and an individual was the proceeds of illegal activities.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of using his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial resumes tomorrow.