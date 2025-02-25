KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Court today set March 24 for the hearing of the motion for leave to appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) against the Court of Appeal’s ’s ruling on the existence of the additional document in a case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly @ Arwi said the date was set during the online case management before Deputy Registrar Wan Fatimah Zaharah Wan Yusoff.

“Both parties are required to file written submissions on or before March 10 and the next case management is on March 11,” he said when contacted by reporters.

The AGC filed the motion for leave to appeal on Feb 4.

On Jan 6, in a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeal remitted the case concerning Najib’s claim about the existence of the additional document purportedly allowing him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest, to the High Court to be heard on its merits.

Najib, 71, is appealing the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s July 3 decision last year, which dismissed his application for leave to commence a judicial review of the purported additional document dated Jan 29.

He named the Malaysian Government, the Home Minister; the Commissioner-General of Prisons; the Attorney-General; the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya; the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Law and Institutional Reform) and Director-General of Legal Affairs Division at JPM, as the respondents.

The former Pekan member of parliament also seeks an order that, if the additional document is confirmed to exist, the respondents be compelled to enforce it and facilitate his immediate transfer from Kajang Prison to his residence in Kuala Lumpur to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Najib is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The High Court had sentenced him to 12 years in prison with a fine of RM210 million and the verdict was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

However, his prison sentence was halved to six years and his fine was reduced to RM50 million following his petition for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022.