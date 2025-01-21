Najib used Jho Low to receive 1MDB funds - Prosecution

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial told the High Court here today that the former prime minister did not assign any formal role to fugitive businessman Jho Low in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) because Najib used him as an intermediary to facilitate the receipt of funds from the company.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said Najib appeared to be protecting Jho Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, despite being given numerous warnings about his character and actions between 2009 and 2016.

He said among the warnings given to Najib about Jho Low was by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, who described Jho Low as an ‘unsavoury character’.

“Also by the chairman of 1MDB Board of Directors Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh who sent a message to Datuk Seri mentioning wrongdoing in the company and a warning from The Edge Media Group chairman Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong who personally informed Datuk Seri that Jho Low had misappropriated 1MDB funds.

“There are many more red flags that I can mention based on the testimony of the prosecution witnesses regarding Jho Low’s wrongdoing. Even then, Datuk Seri still chooses to protect Jho Low by denying his role in 1MDB,“ said Ahmad Akram when cross-examining Najib.

However, Najib, who is testifying as the first defence witness over allegations of misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds, denied all the allegations.

Najib claimed he did not protect Jho Low but merely leveraged the businessman to maintain good relations with the Middle Eastern countries.

When Ahmad Akram suggested that appointing Jho Low to a formal position in 1MDB would benefit the company, Najib disagreed, stating that such an arrangement would create a conflict.

Najib also refuted Ahmad Akram’s suggestion that Jho Low was excluded from any official role in 1MDB to allow Najib to shift the blame to Jho Low if authorities questioned the flow of funds within the company.

Ahmad Akram: I put it to you, Jho Low is indeed your mirror image Datuk Seri.

Najib: No way, no way.

Ahmad Akram: I also put it to you, Datuk Seri, that you used your position to receive bribes and every decision you made is for personal benefit, not the government.

Najib: I don’t agree.

Ahmad Akram said Najib was also seen as protecting Jho Low when he avoided and only gave a short answer to a question posed by former Wangsa Maju Member of Parliament Dr Tan Kee Kwong regarding Jho Low’s affairs and 1MDB during 12, an oral question and answer session in Parliament 12 March 2015.

However, Najib denied the allegations and insisted that he never obstructed the 1MDB investigation.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Akram challenged Najib’s defence, which claimed he was a victim of political persecution and prosecution, pointing out that Najib had not provided any evidence to substantiate his claim.

Najib rejected the suggestion, stating that during the investigation, many documents were not referred to him and that the prosecution against him was done in haste.

Ahmad Akram: Datuk Seri was present from the first day of the trial until its conclusion in July 2024. Would you agree that throughout the trial, the prosecution presented its case through witness statements and documents to support the allegations?”

Najib: Yes, but I did not have the opportunity to provide an explanation during the investigation. My claim of political persecution and prosecution is based on specific factors I outlined in my witness statement. I do not wish to explain it again, Yang Arif, as it is exhausting.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to obtain RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues.

