ASEAN backs Myanmar peace efforts and Rohingya repatriation

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Foreign Ministers have reaffirmed their support for Myanmar’s efforts to restore peace and stability in Rakhine State, while underscoring the importance of safe and voluntary repatriation of displaced persons.

In a joint communique issued at the end of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting here, on Friday, the bloc reiterated its commitment to promoting harmony and reconciliation among all communities in Rakhine, as well as ensuring safety and security for affected populations.

“We reaffirmed ASEAN’s continued support for Myanmar’s efforts to promote peace, stability, and the rule of law in Rakhine State.

“We emphasised the importance of ensuring safety and security for all communities, and facilitating the voluntary return of displaced persons in a safe, secure, and dignified manner,” read the joint communique on the final day of the 58th AMM.

The bloc welcomed the ongoing cooperation between Myanmar and Bangladesh, including bilateral repatriation initiatives for verified displaced persons from Rakhine.

“We look forward to ASEAN’s continued facilitation of the repatriation process, particularly through the implementation of projects as a follow-up to the recommendations of the Preliminary Needs Assessment (PNA),” it stated.

It added that ASEAN hopes conditions will soon allow for a Comprehensive Needs Assessment (CNA), and encouraged the ASEAN Secretary-General to continue identifying potential areas where the bloc can effectively contribute to the repatriation process.

Today marks the last day of the 58th AMM and related meetings held from July 8 to July 11, under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, with the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

More than 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and its external partners participated in 24 ministerial-level meetings over four days. - Bernama