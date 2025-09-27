Nanta directs assistance for Selangor JKR officers in Kajang accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has instructed that appropriate assistance and support be given to two Selangor Public Works Department personnel involved in a four-vehicle accident.

The incident occurred at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza in Kajang earlier this morning.

Nanta stated in a Facebook post that Mohd Hafizi Anuar and Aliq Hazua Muhammad Musalal were performing maintenance work at the Kajang Prison building prior to the accident.

He confirmed that both officers sustained serious injuries after their departmental vehicle was struck by a lorry suspected of having brake failure.

The Works Ministry’s top management and JKR staff are profoundly saddened by this unfortunate event.

Nanta added that everyone is praying for the victims’ full recovery and for strength and patience for their families during this difficult time.

The minister also extended his condolences to the family of an infant who died in the accident that happened around 11 am.

A total of eight victims were reported injured and have been transported to Kajang Hospital for further medical treatment. – Bernama