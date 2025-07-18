National Climate Change Bill to offer carbon reduction incentives

KUALA LANGAT: The upcoming National Climate Change Bill will introduce incentives for companies that successfully cut carbon emissions, Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani announced.

The bill, still in drafting, may also incorporate carbon credit mechanisms to accelerate Malaysia’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Johari confirmed the draft is under review, with plans to consult industry stakeholders, including Bursa Malaysia, before finalising the legislation.

“The first draft is already out, but I need to review it thoroughly to ensure the proposed law is industry-friendly and effective,“ he said.

The minister shared these details after launching the B30 Biodiesel pilot project at Guthrie’s Golden Hope Academy in Pulau Carey.

Earlier reports indicated the bill could be tabled in August, as stated by ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Ching Thoo. - Bernama