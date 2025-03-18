KUALA LUMPUR: The National Craft Day (HHK) 2025, which was supposed to have taken place in February, has been postponed to allow several improvements to be made to its organising format so that it can be conducted better.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said an Aidilfitri Craft Bazaar will be organised at the Conlay Craft Complex beginning today instead, which will highlight batik, songket and local handicrafts to support the arts and crafts ecosystem in Malaysia.

“I’m given to understand that they want to improve the HKK programme and during discussions with industry players, they do say it’s accurate, the HKK has taken place for 22 years with more or less the same format.

“I believe that HKK will emerge soon with a better format and much more in conjunction with the ASEAN Chairmanship to promote local products,” the MADANI government spokesman told Bernama here today after visiting the Aidilfitri Craft Bazaar organised by the Terengganu batik operators association at Craft Complex.

Fahmi also shared that he suggested that MyCreative Venture hold a joint venture with local craft operators to organise a Pesta Rakyat and Riuh programme to showcase entrepreneurs, including those in the handicraft industry.

Fahmi also extended an invitation to the public to attend the 10-day Aidilfitri Craft Bazaar, which starts today till March 27, and involves 80 entrepreneurs from Terengganu, Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Perlis, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak.

The bazaar offers various types of batik, songket, silver decorative items, rattan products and accessories such as handbags, songkoks, tarbus and other bags, and is open from 10 am to 7 pm, Monday till Thursday and will be extended to 10 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.