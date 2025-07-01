New detailed TNB electricity bills help consumers track energy usage

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customers can now access a more detailed breakdown of their electricity bills following the implementation of a new tariff structure approved by the Energy Commission. The updated billing format aims to improve transparency and help consumers understand their energy consumption patterns.

Under the new system, bills will display three key components: Generation Charge, Network Charge, and Retail Charge. According to TNB’s official website, “The Generation Charge covers fuel costs, generation capacity, and global fuel price adjustments. The Network Charge involves operational costs for transmission and supply system maintenance, while the Retail Charge includes customer service, billing, and account management costs.”

This change is part of the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) mechanism under Section 26 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990. The detailed breakdown allows customers to track spending more accurately and make informed decisions about energy use.

For July 2025, customers will receive a transitional bill reflecting two different tariff periods: usage before June 30 (old rates) and from July 1 onwards (new rates). “The July 2025 transitional bill will be available within 24 hours via the myTNB app and portal, while printed bills will be delivered within seven working days,“ TNB stated.

To assist users, TNB has also introduced an online Electricity Bill Calculator on its website, enabling customers to estimate costs under the new structure. For further details, visit www.mytnb.com.my/tariff or contact TNB CareLine at 1300-88-5454.