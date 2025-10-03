National Education Council to strengthen system against AI challenges

NILAI: The National Education Council (MPN) expected to be established this year will help strengthen and advance the country’s education system against artificial intelligence (AI) challenges.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that the global education landscape is changing rapidly with many countries rethinking their approaches due to AI’s rise.

“AI may be viewed as just a tool, but it has already created a new world perspective on education,“ he said after launching the national-level Academia Day and Month 2025 celebration at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Zambry cited China’s recent blueprint to overhaul its education system as an example of preparation for future AI challenges.

He revealed that a meeting was held this morning to discuss the MPN’s formation involving the Education Ministry and related ministries chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The meeting focused on improving education coordination including creating clusters to allow ministries to jointly plan relevant programmes.

Earlier Zambry launched USIM’s AI Syariah Framework which is an ethical AI ecosystem developed based on Islamic knowledge disciplines and Maqasid Syariah.

“This is a good initiative, and as we know, in the field of AI, guidance and ethics are crucial,“ he added.

He expressed hope that USIM’s syariah-based approach to AI could be developed effectively under qualified expert supervision. – Bernama