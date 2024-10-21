National Social Policy 2030 shows gov’t commitment to more prosperous, inclusive nation - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly launched National Social Policy 2030 (DSN 2030) is proof of the government’s commitment to building a more prosperous, inclusive and progressive nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said DSN 2030, which is the result of close cooperation among various parties, including ministries, government agencies, the private sector and the community, will set the country’s social direction and identify and resolve social issues holistically.

“Insha-Allah, if the policy’s implementation is coupled with strong enforcement measures, I believe it will lead Malaysia to achieve a top 25 ranking in the Human Development Index and the Corruption Perceptions Index in the near future,“ he said at the DSN 2030 launch at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Social Council (MSN) chairman, stated that Malaysia’s progress should not be measured solely by economic or infrastructure development but should encompass the value of social well-being, taking into account social and human achievements.

He said the government recognises that sustainable development requires balance, and in the pursuit of economic growth, the country must invest in social well-being through policies that promote economic opportunities and ensure fair resource distribution and access to education, healthcare and social services.

He said DSN 2030 is highly aligned with the need to balance economic and social development and serves as a major framework supporting the government’s efforts and strategies to strengthen social development, ultimately making Malaysia more prosperous and harmonious.

Beginning with the first DSN in 2003 and reinforced by the establishment of MSN, Ahmad Zahid noted that the government has always prioritised strategic and integrated steps to address social issues.

He added that during his chairmanship of MSN in 2017, four key elements were outlined: strengthening religious education, empowering family institutions to guide children, fostering moral values within the community, and supporting research platforms to understand and find solutions to social issues.

“Today, as we face the rise of digital technology and communication, including developments in artificial intelligence (AI), a new approach must be strengthened to address social issues and advance this agenda to achieve the nation’s prosperity aspirations,“ he said.

Through MSN, he suggested that one proposal to more comprehensively and effectively address social problems in the context of a complex digital world is the creation of a Digital Social Services Platform, which would integrate all government, non-governmental organisations and private sector services.

He stated that this platform could serve as a one-stop centre for mental health support, welfare, job opportunities and education by utilising AI-based assistance for service matching.

Additionally, he said the establishment of digital literacy training centres and social entrepreneurship incubators could help address social issues such as the education gap, environmental sustainability and rural healthcare.

Other proposals include integrating mental health into the workplace by implementing Mental Health Certification, providing support policies such as flexible working hours and counselling services, using data analytics to detect and predict cyberbullying and online fraud threats proactively, and employing media for interventions.