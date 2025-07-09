National Unity Ministry to launch Ethnic Minority Festival Calendar in January 2026

SIBU: The Ministry of National Unity will, for the first time, publish the Ethnic Minority Festival Calendar in January 2026 in a bid to strengthen understanding and unity among the country’s multi-racial population.

Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang said the calendar would compile comprehensive information on the dates, backgrounds and descriptions of traditional festivals and ceremonies celebrated by ethnic minorities across the country.

“This calendar is not just a list of festival dates but serves as a medium for cultural education aimed at fostering mutual respect and appreciation for ethnic diversity, which is the cornerstone of Malaysia’s strength,” he said when officiating the Borneo Dayak Cultural Festival (BDCF) 2025 at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here tonight.

Aaron said the calendar would be distributed in both printed and electronic formats to ministries, government departments, educational institutions and other stakeholders.

“With this calendar, the community will become more aware of festivals such as Irau Aco (Lun Bawang), Songkran Festival (Siamese), Kalimaran Festival (Murut), Lepa-Lepa Festival (Bajau), Magahau Festival (Rungus) and Mipis Festival (Dusun Lotud).

“We will gain a better understanding of cultural sensitivities and, more importantly, develop greater respect for one another as Malaysians,” he said.

Aaron added that national unity could not be achieved without mutual respect and cultural understanding.

“Only through understanding and accepting cultural differences can the spirit of ‘Harmony in Diversity’ be instilled in our daily lives,” he said.

Commenting on the BDCF, Aaron said the festival, now in its 21st edition, reflected the cultural strength and harmony among Sarawak’s diverse communities, including the Dayak, Malay, Melanau and Chinese.

“This festival is unique and special, as it highlights unity in cultural diversity through artistic performances, traditional food and ethnic heritage,” he said.

Carrying the theme “Rhythm of Borneo 2025”, this year’s edition also saw the introduction of a new official mascot, Engkuli, the local name for the Harimau Dahan (Neofelis diardi), which represents biodiversity preservation and the natural wealth of Borneo.

According to Aaron, Sarawak - home to over 30 ethnic groups and more than 40 dialects - was the best example of how cultural diversity could serve as a foundation for social unity and strength. - Bernama