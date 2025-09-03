Nationwide disaster simulation exercises to begin in October for earthquake preparedness

SEGAMAT: The government will launch a series of community-based disaster simulation exercises nationwide starting this October to strengthen disaster preparedness following recent earthquakes in the district.

National Disaster Management Agency director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah confirmed the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with multiple government departments and disaster management committees.

He stated that the government is taking follow-up actions very seriously in response to the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that occurred in Segamat district.

The programme will conduct tabletop exercises and full-scale simulations under the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management programme involving all levels of society.

Abdul Halim added that the exercises will be carried out based on the suitability of each location whether at district parliamentary constituency or village level.

Local communities including schools community leaders and non-governmental organisations will participate in these simulation exercises.

The programme was implemented in Sabah last year and proved highly effective with communities demonstrating preparedness during a real incident shortly after training.

October will be designated as National Preparedness Month expanding beyond floods to include earthquake and landslide scenarios.

The simulations will cover various disaster scenarios to ensure all parties know exactly what to do during emergencies.

Training will continue continuously across the country to maintain optimal preparedness levels beyond just Johor state. – Bernama