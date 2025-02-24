TAMPIN: Civil servants in Negeri Sembilan have been urged to uphold integrity and eliminate the culture of requesting commissions under the pretext of welfare funds.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun warned that strict actions would be taken against those found guilty of such practices.

“Some may still be accustomed to old practices. This must stop and I’m giving full authority to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take firm action if there are reports or cases,” he said in his speech at the Tampin District Government Administration Assembly 2025 today.

He also urged the MACC to disseminate information on these issues to all state departments and agencies.

Aminuddin also emphasised the importance of the value of Qawwam, which will guide the state government’s administration this year.

This value ensures that all actions are based on ethics, justice, equality and balance, without exceeding necessary limits and should be instilled within an organisation.

On a different matter, Aminuddin praised the swift, organised and systematic actions of the agencies and enforcement officers in Tampin District who ensured the safe relocation of 2,233 flood victims to 13 temporary relief centres (PPS) in December.

He added that the state and federal governments allocated RM1 million through the Bantuan Wang Ehsan financial aid for the flood relief.

“The flood experience also demonstrated a good example of cooperation among all agencies, showing their commitment to diligently carrying out responsibilities in helping flood victims,” said Aminuddin.

He acknowledged that flood issues now no longer follow monsoon patterns which showed everyone the importance of being prepared at all times and taking earlier preventive measures.