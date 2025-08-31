Negeri Sembilan National Day wows crowd with integrated security op sketch

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan National Day celebration at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban featured a captivating sketch performance of an integrated operation by security forces.

This action-packed performance under the Whole of Government, Whole of Society concept showcased joint efforts to safeguard national security and harmony.

Multiple agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police participated in the special performance.

The sketch was conceptualised by Brigadier General Zamri Othman and directed by Mohd Zuhairi Ibrahim.

Their Royal Highnesses the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan and Tunku Ampuan Besar graced the occasion alongside state leaders.

Eighty seven contingents comprising five thousand participants joined the parade representing various organisations.

The Main Guard of Honour ceremony was mounted by personnel of the 15th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment from Senawang.

Patriotic tunes including Berbuat Jasa and Lemak Manis were performed by the 24th RAMD band during the event.

The Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board introduced official mascots for Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 named Jang and Dagho.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun expressed admiration for the performance and appreciation for the thirty thousand visitors.

He congratulated the Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade for the brilliant idea promoting national peace and harmony.

Seventy year old Junaidah Abdul Rahman from Taman Desaru described feeling emotional and thrilled by the spirited performance.

She arrived at three am to secure seats and never misses National Day celebrations according to her statement.

Teacher Nurul Hafizah Huzman attended with her three children to nurture their love for the country from an early age. – Bernama