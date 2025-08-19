Negeri Sembilan PMR 2025 to showcase digital and AI innovations

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 will introduce a fresh digital and artificial intelligence (AI) focus when it runs from 22 to 24 August at Dataran Nilai.

Under the theme ‘Digital Merentasi Generasi Memperkasa Komuniti’, the event will feature AI presenters alongside human hosts during the opening ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on 23 August.

Digital Ministry Corporate Communications Unit head Nur Fazreen Mohamad Kamal said the programme aims to familiarise the public with Malaysia’s digital transformation through hands-on experiences.

“This edition of PMR is special as it brings digital elements directly to the people, and introduces the various digital services available in Malaysia for their use,” she said in a Bernama Radio interview.

Nur Fazreen added that 22 ministries will participate, offering services such as health check-ups, summons discounts, and a food court, alongside over 150 service touchpoints.

More than 40 MADANI entrepreneurs will join the event, along with a digital and career carnival providing 500 job opportunities and free motorcycle services.

Popular local animated characters like Boboiboy and Ejen Ali will appear, with a screening of Ejen Ali The Movie and a religious talk scheduled.

The public is encouraged to visit the event for interactive digital experiences, with further details available at www.malaysiamadani.gov.my. – Bernama